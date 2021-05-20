Santa Cruz Police: Wanted felon arrested in possession of heroin the size of a ping pong ball

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) A wanted felon has been arrested after Santa Cruz Police officers found him with heroin and methamphetamine in San Lorenzo Park.

Police say their Neighborhood Policing Team responded to a tip from the community regarding a man camping in the Benchlands area. Officers quickly identified the man as Richeed Whitehead and in his possession, they found a 16.5-gram chunk of heroin and a small amount of methamphetamine.

According to police, Whitehead had previous run-ins with law enforcement dating back to the '90s. They add that Whitehead was out on his "own recognizance" under probation supervision when officers took him into custody on May 19, 2021. However, his arrest for narcotics sent him directly to jail under a mandatory warrant.