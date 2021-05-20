King City announces new Police Chief

News

KING CITY, Calif. (KION) King City City Manager Steve Adams announced Thursday that he has appointed Keith Boyd as the new Chief of the King City Police Department.

“Based on the results of our selection process and my experience working with Mr. Boyd, I believe King City is fortunate to be hiring someone with his level of integrity, expertise and commitment to serving our community," Adams said. “I am very confident we are hiring the best person to lead our Police Department and continue the progress the City has been making to better protect, and establish a relationship of trust and collaboration with, our residents.”

Boyd holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from CSU Sacramento and a MS in Law Enforcement and Public Safety Leadership from the University of San Diego, according to the police department. He has been a Captain at the police department since 2019 and has served as the Interim Chief of Police since January. Before joining the King City Police Department, he held positions with Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, Marin County Sheriff’s Office, Woodburn Police Department and Central Marin Police Authority.

Former Chief Robert Masterson resigned from the department to accept a Police Chief position with the City of Atascadero.

“It is truly an honor and I am humbled by my selection to be the next leader of the organization. I am excited to work in partnership with the men and women of the organization as we move into the future as a team to serve our community. I would like to thank City Manager Adams, Mayor Lebarre and the members of the City Council for the opportunity to serve as the next Chief of Police in King City. The Police Department has come a long way in the past 5 years and it is my promise to the City and members of the community to ensure the organization strives to maintain the highest standards of professionalism and excel as leaders in public safety," Boyd said.

He will be sworn in during a ceremony at noon on June 3 outside City Hall.

