SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Gov. Gavin Newsom is in Santa Clara County Thursday to sign legislation expected to fast-track housing and economic development projects.

Newsom's office said the legislation will expedite the housing and developments, create jobs and boost the state's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

He will be joined by Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego) and other leaders.