Big Sur Foragers Festival set to return in January 2022

BIG SUR, Calif. (KION) A spokesperson for the Big Sur Foragers Festival announced Thursday that the event is set to return in person in January 2022.

The festival, a fundraiser benefiting the Big Sur Health Center, will be held from Jan. 20 to 23.

The 2022 festival will follow CDC health guidelines, and activities will be announced in the coming months.

Last year's festival in early 2020 was held at various locations around the central coast, and it raised more than $31,000 for the Big Sur Health Center.