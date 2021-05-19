Scotts Valley declares Stage 2 Water Shortage

News

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (KION) The Scotts Valley Water District has declared a Stage 2 Water Shortage and is asking customers to take steps to preserve water.

As part of the State 2 Water Shortage, customers are asked to water outdoors no more than twice a week.

The Recycled Water Fill Station will be open once a week starting next month, and will offer recycled water to District customers and Scotts Valley residents for irrigation purposes. A schedule for the station will be made available at www.svwd.org.

Additionally, the District is requiring that outdoor pools are covered when not in use. A rebate is being offered to reimburse people for half the cost of a pool cover.

Commercial customers also are being asked to reduce their water consumption. Restaurants are encouraged to only serve water upon request. Meanwhile, it’s recommended that hotels give guests an option to not have their bed sheets laundered every day.