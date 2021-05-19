Man killed in Soledad area shooting Tuesday identified by investigators

News

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has identified a man who was killed in a Soledad-area shooting Tuesday afternoon.

He is identified as 25-year-old Edgar Mora.

Investigators say Mora was found on Blue Jay Lane near Soledad, and another shooting victim was found near Highway 101 and Arroyo Seco Road at around the same time. The Sheriff's Office says the two shootings appear to be connected.

The other person who was shot is still alive, but details about the victim's condition were not released.

Three men have been arrested in connection to Mora's death, and all three are facing murder charges. The suspects are identified as Adrian Alonzo Jr, Alejandro Alonzo and Kevin Martinez. The Sheriff's Office says the Alonzos are brothers.