21 inmates at Monterey County Jail indicted in EDD fraud investigation

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County District Attorney's Office says 29 people have been indicted as part of an investigation into pandemic-related unemployment fraud, and 21 of them were in custody at the Monterey County Jail at the time of the alleged fraud.

The DA's Office said the 21 inmates applied for and received unemployment insurance while in custody, and the other 8 people were not in custody but "conspired with the inmates to commit fraud." Out of everyone indicted, 12 reportedly have previous serious or violent felony convictions.

All 29 people are charged with felonies that include conspiracy, making fraudulent statements in unemployment insurance applications and money laundering.

The DA's Office reports that the total fraud in the case amounts to more than $360,000.

The people indicted by the grand jury are identified as:

Daniel Lee Rosbach, age 29 of Salinas

Heather Louise Rosbach, age 33 of Castroville

Luciano Ramirez, age 34 of Salinas

Mayra Rodriguez Guzman, age 29 of Salinas

Davian Derrell Jones, age 29 of Lancaster

Jeraline Diana Jones, age 27 of Lancaster

Diondre Lamon Rodriguez, age 49 of Seaside

Shayna Dawn Kisling-Bowman, age 42 of Marina

Daniel Michael Birchell, age 34 of Monterey

Amanda Kari Marie Agloro, age 33 of Seaside

Justin Allen Casey, age 32 of Seaside

Rafael Valencia, age 25 of Salinas

Rubie Marie Jimenez, age 32 of Soledad,

Tracy Dyan Rhodes, age 34 of Salinas

Daniel Aaron Contreras, age 28 of Brisbane

Andrew Magana, age 32 of Salinas

Kevin Anthony Hall, age 28 of Marina

Josephine G Hall, age 52 of Marina

Michael Eugene Fuller, age 23 of Fresno

Christian Isaiah Foster, age 22 of Fresno

Amber Dawn Umbarger, age 40 of Los Osos

Brian Zuniga, age 26 of King City

Antonio DeLuna, age 22 of Salians

Arcadio Benito Perezruiz, age 25 of Salinas

Ralph Salvador Apodaca, age 40 of Salinas

Oscar Benitez, age 22 of Salinas

Javier Morales Vaca, age 42 of Watsonville

Adrien Olivas, age 34 of Salinas

Tirrell Deshaun Butler, age 32 of Stockton

The California Employment Development Department (EDD) reportedly responded to the COVID-19 pandemic by not using many application vetting practices, according to the DA's Office, and as a result, many people fraudulently applied for benefits they were not eligible to receive.

Last July, the Monterey County Sheriff's Office and Salinas Police Department learned that inmates at the jail were applying for and receiving unemployment benefits while they were in custody, but people in jail or prison are not considered available to work, so they are not eligible for unemployment assistance.

Several of the people who were indicted are expected to be arraigned Wednesday.

