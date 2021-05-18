Tickets for California International Airshow Salinas go on sale

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The California International Airshow Salinas was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year, the dates have been announced and tickets are going on sale.

The event will be held on Oct. 30 and 31, and tickets are now on sale with early bird discounts.

Executive Director Harry Wardwell says some of the performers will include the US Air Force Thunderbirds, Greg Colyer in his Ace Maker T-33, Vicky Benzing in her Boeing Stearman, Chuck Coleman in his Extra 300, Tom Larkin in his Mini Jet and the Smoke n' Thunder Jet Truck.

There will also be a monster truck event.

According to the airshow, Flight Line Villa tickets will be offered with early bird pricing at $40 for adults and $35 for children aged 6 to 12. Children under the age of 6 are free. Ticketholders get access to a tent an open patio, and food and drinks will be available to buy. The airshow will also offer box seats that include admission and general admission tickets.

You can learn more about the event and get advance tickets on the airshow website here.