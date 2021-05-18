Ship off coast of Monterey County towed to Oakland after fire extinguished

News

MONTEREY BAY, Calif. (KION) A container ship that experienced a fire in the engine room off the coast of Monterey County has been towed to the Port of Oakland.

The Coast Guard said the ship, the NYK Delphinus, arrived at the port Monday evening.

Marine surveyors and a marine chemist boarded the ship. The Coast Guard said the chemist found that spaces were safe for entry, and surveyors looked at the ship's structural integrity and found that it is seaworthy.

A fire was reported in the ship's engine room Friday morning when it was about 50 miles off the coast of Monterey, and by Saturday, the ship's crew said the engine room experienced a steady decrease in temperature. They said smoke was no longer visible and that it appeared to be contained.

Container ship fire reported off coast of Monterey

When firefighting teams boarded the ship Sunday evening, they confirmed that the fire was extinguished. The Coast Guard said 24 people were on board when the fire started, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Coast Guard said there were no reported signs of pollution.