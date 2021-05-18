Monterey City Council to consider letter of support for opening VA Pharmacy at Marina clinic

News

MARINA, Calif. (KION) The Monterey City Council is expected to consider a letter showing support for a Veterans Administration Pharmacy at the Major General William H. Gourley VA-DoD Outpatient Clinic in Marina.

According to the City Council, when the clinic was in development, there was a plan to include a pharmacy and the building was designed and constructed for a pharmacy as a result, but the space has not been used for that purpose.

The city says the closest VA facility with pharmacy services is in Palo Alto, so some patients may need to travel the 80 miles for their medication.

"The veterans of Monterey County would be served best by the Veterans Administration through the Outpatient Clinic in Marina if the pharmacy was fully operational so that they could complete medical appointments, labs, radiology, and pharmacy in one location," the City Council said in the agenda report.

If the council authorizes the letter, it would be signed by the Mayor and addressed to Congressman Jimmy Panetta.