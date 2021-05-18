Local girl honors fallen officer with a mile run at Hartnell College

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) It's a story we brought you almost a year ago-- a young local girl who started a lemonade stand to help raise money for fallen officers and their families. At the time, she had visited 28 different police stations across California and parts of Texas.

On Tuesday, she'll be at Hartnell College in Salinas to run a mile while holding a flag to honor officers and K-9 officers who have been killed in the line of duty. Running alongside her is a special K9 officer and members of the Salinas Police Department.

KION's Erika Bratten will be at the event this afternoon to talk with the girl who has touched the hearts of officers across the Central Coast and state, and why she believes it is important to be on the track representing the fallen.