King City resident arrested in connection to two attempted home burglaries

KING CITY, Calif. (KION) King City police say a resident has been arrested in connection to two attempted home burglaries early Tuesday morning.

Police say officers received a report of a burglary at a home on Amherst Drive shortly before 1 a.m. They told police that an unknown person went into the apartment and open their bedroom door, but when they confronted the suspect, he ran out the rear sliding door.

About 20 minutes later, police got a report of an other attempted burglary in progress at a home on Rio Vista Drive.

During the investigation, police said they worked with the Monterey County Sheriff's Office and contacted 38-year-old Mariano Flores Diaz while searching the area. Investigators learned that he was on Post Release Community Supervision. They also learned that he had been in the area around Amherst Drive and admitted to drinking at a local park.

Based on evidence from the burglary scenes and clothing he wore, police arrested Diaz on burglary, attempted burglary and prowling charges. He was booked into the Monterey County Jail.