Greenfield Fire Department to administer the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION) The Greenfield Fire Department will be administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, May 22, 2021.

This will be at Greenfield Memorial Hall on 615 El Camino Real from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Everyone 18 and older is eligible to receive this vaccine. It is completely free, regardless of insurance and/or immigration status.

To make an appointment you can call any of these four numbers: