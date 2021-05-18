Greenfield Fire Department to administer the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION) The Greenfield Fire Department will be administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, May 22, 2021.
This will be at Greenfield Memorial Hall on 615 El Camino Real from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Everyone 18 and older is eligible to receive this vaccine. It is completely free, regardless of insurance and/or immigration status.
To make an appointment you can call any of these four numbers:
- Vaccination Assistance Program: (831)-540-4599
- Jovanna Acevedo (Greenfield CSW): (831)-287-8686
- Adrianna Santos (Lideres Campesinas): (831)-235-9064
- UFW Foundation: (877)-881-8281
