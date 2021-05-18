California Fire Poppies spotted in River Fire burn scar

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Monterey County shared a picture of a rare sight in Toro Park.

In a post, the county said California Fire Poppies were spotted in the park. They only bloom after a fire, and are blooming in parts of the park that burned in the River Fire.

"Since last summer’s fire was the first in over a century in this area, these seeds have been in the ground for 100 years and finally have a chance to bloom, a beautiful sign of recovery," the county said in the post.

Officials are asking visitors not to pick the flowers or leave marked trails.