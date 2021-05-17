Skip to Content
Tax Day is here! What central coast residents need to know about filing their taxes

The tax filing season will start on February 12.

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) May 17th is the deadline for filing individual tax returns. Tax Day was delayed one month because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since May 15th was on a Saturday, the deadline was pushed two days later to Monday.

It is still possible to file an extension for your paperwork, but money you owe is still due Monday.

KION's Stephanie Aceves will have more at 10 and 11 p.m. with a Salinas tax service provider to discuss why more people are coming his business this year and what additional credits people could be eligible for.

