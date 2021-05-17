Suspect arrested in connection to fire near Los Angeles

News

LOS ANGELES (KION and CBSLA) KION's sister station in Los Angeles reports that a suspect has been arrested in connection with a fire threatening the Topanga and Pacific Palisades communities.

As of Monday morning, the Palisades Fire had burned 1,325 with no containment. About 1,000 people in the Topanga area were evacuated.

At a news conference, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti confirmed that a suspect was arrested in connection with the fire Sunday afternoon, according to CBS LA. The suspect was not identified, but officials said the person was getting medical treatment.

Investigators said police helicopters caught sight of a person setting fires Friday night, and a person was detained for questioning on Saturday and released. A suspect was arrested Sunday afternoon.

Crews report that no structures have been damaged as of Monday morning and no injuries have been reported. The fire started at around 10 p.m. Friday, according to CBS LA, off North Michael Lane in an area that has not burned in more than 50 years.