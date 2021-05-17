SUHSD opens two new Wellness Centers on school campuses

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The Salinas Union High School District announced that it will be opening two new Wellness Centers for students.

The Wellness Centers will be opening at Washington Middle School and North Salinas High School, bringing the total number of centers on campuses to five. Eventually, the district plans to build centers on all nine campuses.

The district said the centers are a place where students can discuss issues ranging from sadness and grief to stress and sexual identity, and services are free and confidential. Students can get mental health, counseling and referrals to community agencies.

“In the end, for our students to reach their aspirations, they need to feel safe and supported in our learning environments,” said Superintendent Dan Burns.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last week that he would set aside $4 billion to identify and treat mental health needs for children and young adults, and the district said it has long recognized the need for mental health support.