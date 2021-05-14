Watsonville Police Activities League to host 11th Annual PAL Golf Tournament

News

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) The 11th Annual Watsonville Police Activities League (PAL) Golf Tournament has officially been scheduled this year. The tournament will be on Friday, August 20, 2021, at the Spring Hills Golf Course.

Residents who wish to register can do so here, the tournament will happen rain or shine and there will be no refunds. There will also be a raffle where people can enter, a silent auction and a post-tournament banquet.

All funds will go to directly to the WPAL youth and their annual programming.

For more information, call the Watsonville Police Activities League Office at 831-763-4147 or email watsonvillepal@gmail.com.