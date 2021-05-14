Salinas resident dies in overnight crash on Del Monte Avenue

News

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) Monterey police say a driver has died of injuries received during a crash on Del Monte Avenue overnight.

Shortly after midnight Friday morning, police said officers responded to a single-vehicle crash near Cunningham Road. When they got to the scene of the crash, officers saw a sedan that they believe was heading east on Del Monte when the driver lost control and hit a utility pole.

Officers and medical personnel tried to help the driver, who was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash, but the driver died of their injuries.

The driver is identified as 27-year-old Salinas resident Demarshe Ervin.

Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call 831-646-3830. To remain anonymous, call 831-646-3840.