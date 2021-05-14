Gov. Newsom submits recovery plan to legislature

News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION) Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced plans to fund several programs and initiatives through his $100 billion California Comeback Plan, and on Friday, he is expected to submit his plan to the legislature.

On Wednesday, Newsom hinted that he would make announcements about more plans on Friday, including plans to address lack of daycare access, expand healthcare coverage to undocumented people, transform the EDD system and address the digital divide that many families face.