Credit card skimmer found at Prunedale gas station

PRUNEDALE, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Sheriff's Office says a credit card skimmer was found Friday at a gas station in Prunedale.

Investigators said the skimmer was at the Valero Gas Station on San Miguel Canyon Road on one of the point-of-sale credit machines inside the store.

They believe someone installed it at around 7 p.m. Thursday, and they are warning anyone who used the terminal between that time and 12:25 p.m. on Friday and had their card fraudulently used to cancel it immediately.

If your card was fraudulently used at the gas station within the past 24 hours or if you recognize the suspect in the video investigators released, you are asked to contact Deputy Fisher at FisherR@co.monterey.ca.us or 831-755-4120 and reference case 21-02650.