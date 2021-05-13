Monterey police arrest woman who allegedly led officers on chase, used stolen license plate

News

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) Monterey police say a Santa Cruz resident has been arrested for allegedly using a stolen license plate on a vehicle and leading officers on a chase.

Detectives said they saw a man and woman taking out of a vehicle with a stolen license plate Tuesday on Alcalde near North Fremont. About two hours later, police contacted the woman, and they said she refused to get out of the vehicle and tried to drive away.

Officers followed the vehicle for a while, but said they stopped the chase because her driving was erratic and continuing the chase could put the public at risk.

After the chase, police said they identified the driver as 41-year-old Santa Cruz resident Rebecca Bush. They later found the vehicle abandoned in Del Rey Oaks and learned that the vehicle was not stolen, but the plate was stolen out of Seaside.

Police: Handcuffed suspect escapes from Monterey officers, steals patrol car before capture

On the same day, officers said they saw the man, identified as Corey Duncan, leave a nearby motel room. They said he tried to run away and was able to get his handcuffed hands in front of him and steal a patrol vehicle.

The patrol vehicle was found abandoned near a trail at Veteran's Park, and Duncan was found hiding on a roof near Harrison and Bowen. He was arrested and booked into jail.

On Thursday at around 9:30 a.m., officers found Bush at a home on Mescal in Seaside and arrested her.

Bush is facing felony evading a vehicle, fleeing on the wrong side of a divided highway, resisting arrest, possession of stolen property, identity theft and conspiracy charges and is booked into the Monterey County Jail.