Skip to Content
News
By
today at 1:45 PM
Published 11:53 AM

Central Coast teenagers now able to get vaccinated against Covid-19

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) Teenagers on the Central Coast are now able to receive their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommend the use of Pfizer's COVID vaccine for children as young as 12.

Natividad Hospital began to accept children over the age of 12 this morning. Children must be accompanied by a parent to receive the vaccine.

KION's Jonathan Sarabia will have more tonight at 5 and 6 p.m.

Central Coast / Coronavirus / Local News / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Jonathan Sarabia

Jonathan is a multi-media journalist at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content