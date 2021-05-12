Skip to Content
Newsom visits Monterey County to discuss school funding

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Gov. Gavin Newsom is in Monterey County Wednesday, and he is expected to announce a proposal for state school funding.

Newsom's office said the proposal would provide for an unprecedented level of funding to support the social-emotional well-being of students and help schools provide more opportunities.

Earlier in the week, Newsom announced a $12 billion plan to tackle homelessness, relief to help with pandemic recovery and a $5.1 billion drought response and water infrastructure plan.

Newsom is expected to address the public at around 1 p.m.

