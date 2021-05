News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Monterey One Water is planning to increase monthly rates for customers over the next few years.

According to a release on their website, the water company says it needs to raise additional revenue to support critical expenses like chemicals and utilities, while also to update and improve their infrastructure and meet personnel obligations like pensions.

