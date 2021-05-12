Gas shortage leads to panic buying in parts of the country, but will California be affected?

News

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) Long lines can be seen at gas stations around the country as some parts of the U.S. experience fuel shortages.

The shortage comes during a Colonial Pipeline shutdown resulting from a ransomware attack, and some gas stations are now seeing customers panic buying gasoline.

KION's Erika Bratten is taking a closer look at where the fuel shortages are happening and whether California will be impacted. Tonight at 5 and 6 p.m., she will have more on what you should know before you rush to the pump.