SVMH 2021 Farmer’s Market kicks off Friday

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Fresh fruits and vegetables, along with other farm-fresh delicacies, will soon be readily available at the Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System’s Farmer's Market. The 2021 market season will kick off on Friday, May 14th from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Farmer's Market will take place every Friday afternoon until November 12th. In November, the market will close at 4:30 p.m. due to the time change.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the farmer's market will run under a modified plan to adhere to guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Monterey County Health Department.

Under the modified plan:

There will be signage promoting safety tips for those in attendance.

Face masks are required.

The community must practice social distancing.

Hand sanitizer will be available to the community and to vendors.

Increased cleaning of surface areas.

No seating until further notice.

According to SVMH, residents who receive CalFresh benefits (food stamps) and who use their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards at the farmer's market can receive bonus money toward the purchase of fruits and vegetables.

For more information, you can call the Health Promotion Department at (831)-759-1890 or visit svmh.com/farmersmarket.