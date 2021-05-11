Stockton officer killed while responding to domestic disturbance

News

STOCKTON, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 5/11/2021 4:20 p.m. Stockton police have identified the officer killed while responding to a domestic disturbance Tuesday morning and released more details about the incident.

Police identified him as 30-year-old Officer Jimmy Inn. He leaves behind a wife, who is also a Stockton Police Officer, as well as a 7-month-old son, a 12-year-old stepdaughter and a 14-year-old stepson.

The incident happened at around 10 a.m. when Inn responded to a call about a woman who appeared to have been assaulted at a home.

When he arrived, police said Inn was shot in front of the home by the suspect, who has not been identified. Police say a second officer arrived and exchanged gunfire with the suspect.

The suspect then went back into the home and returned with an 8-year-old child, who he began strangling in front of the officer. A community member tackled the suspect and the second officer shot him. The suspect died of his injuries.

