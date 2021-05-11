Principal of new Salinas City Virtual Academy announced

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Enrollment is underway for the new Salinas City Virtual Academy, and now the Salinas City Elementary School District has announced who the school's Principal will be.

The district's Board of Trustees has appointed Erika Tumminelli to serve as Principal for the virtual academy.

Tumminelli has served as Vice Principal at Sherwood Elementary since 2017, according to the district, and has served as the interim principal since January. Prior to her Vice Principal position, she spent three years as the New Teacher Support and English Language Arts Content Expert and spent five years teaching in a classroom.

The online school will be open to K-6 students from around Monterey County, and the district says lessons will include live sessions with a teacher and online lessons. It is set to open for the 2021-2022 school year.

Anyone interested in the virtual academy can join an informational meeting on May 11 at 6 p.m. or May 13 at 5 p.m.

To apply, go to the Salinas City Virtual Academy website here.