Police officer, suspect killed in Stockton officer-involved shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. (KION) The Stockton Police Department says one of its officers and a suspect have died as a result of an officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened on La Cresta Way, but police did not share the circumstances surrounding it. Both the officer and the suspect were transported to a local hospital for treatment, and it was there that they died of their injuries.

Police said they will release more details at a news conference later in the day.