Police: Handcuffed suspect escapes from Monterey officers, steals patrol car before capture

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) A suspect is facing multiple charges after he reportedly escaped during his arrest and stole a patrol car.

Police say a male and female were seen taking items from a BMW with a stolen license plate parked on Alcalde near North Fremont. About two hours later, police said officers were able to contact the driver, the woman, who refused to obey commands and led officers on a short chase. Officers said they ended the chase when she started driving erratically.

Officers stayed in the area and saw the man, identified as 33-year-old Santa Cruz resident Corey Duncan, leave a motel room nearby. When detectives tried to stop him, police said he tried to run away, but was caught and arrested on resisting arrest, accessory, possession of meth, identity theft and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

While police were taking Duncan to the Monterey City Jail, he reportedly got his handcuffed hands in front of him and escaped from the patrol car near Abrego and Fremont. Officers chased ad tried to tackle him, but police said Duncan was able to get away and back into the patrol car.

Police said Duncan took off in the patrol car and drove it toward Veteran's Park, and it was later found abandoned near one of the trails at the park. The officers said nothing was stolen from the car.

Monterey police and neighboring agencies set up a perimeter around the area, and both Monterey High School and Colton Middle School were placed under lockdown as a precaution.

At around 1:30 p.m., a community member reported to police that Duncan was near Harrison and Bowen, so they set up a perimeter there and started a search.

Police said a resident reported seeing a man on the roof of a house, and officers found Duncan hiding on a roof. He reportedly tried to run but was caught a short time later.

Duncan was booked into the Monterey City Jail on resisting arrest, accessory, identity theft, escape and possession of a stolen vehicle charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Sergeant Aaron Delgado at 831-636-3814 or 831-646-3840 to remain anonymous.