Greenfield Police: Multiple catalytic converter thefts reported in last 24 hours

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION) Greenfield police are investigating a string of catalytic converter thefts in the city.

According to police, there have been 8 reports of catalytic converter thefts in the past 24 hours, and more than 15 have been reported in other South County cities.

Detectives are investigating the thefts, but shared ways to prevent the thefts.

Police recommend:

Parking in a garage when possible.

Using motion-sensing lights around driveways.

Parking in well-lit areas.

Adding home security cameras.

Engraving the vehicle's VIN on the catalytic converter.

Installing or adjusting the car's security system to activate from vibrations.

Police say catalytic converters control exhaust emission and are located under the vehicle. They are considered valuable because they contain metals such as copper, nickle, cerium, iron and manganese. They may also contain platinum and palladium.

If you see something suspicious, you are asked to call Greenfield police at 831-385-8311.