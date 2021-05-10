Santa Cruz County Sheriff Deputies return stolen tortoise

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Deputies have returned a 70-year-old tortoise home safely to its owner on Monday.

Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to Portola Drive in Santa Cruz, after receiving a report of a man stealing packages. However, once they arrived on scene, the suspect had left the area.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies later located the suspect and identified him as 28-year-old Isreal Santos. The suspect not only had stolen packages in his possession, but he also stole a family's tortoise.

The tortoise, named Irving, had been with the family since 1960, according to the Sheriff's Office. He is now back home safe and Santos has been booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail.