San Benito County burglary suspect shot by resident, arrested

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) The San Benito County Sheriff's Office says a burglary suspect is in custody after he was shot in a woman's home.

At around 6 a.m. Monday, the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a shooting near Cienega Road and Montebello Court, and when they arrived, they found a man identified as 18-year-old Ocean Burger with a gunshot wound to his leg.

During the investigation, the Sheriff's Office said it learned that a woman was asleep alone with her children in her home on Montebello Court when she woke up to the sound of someone in her closet. She then reportedly found Burger in her walk-in closet.

The woman got a gun and told Burger to eave her home, according to investigators, but he was armed and would not leave. They said he also had several items that belonged to her in a bag.

Investigators said she confronted several times throughout the home and after she fired warning shots, Burger began to move towards her. She reportedly fired one more shot that hit him in the leg.

The suspect was treated at a hospital for his injuries, and when he was released, he was booked into the San Benito County Jail on burglary and possession of burglary tools charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 831-636-4080 or email Det. Sergeant Bryan Penney at bpenney@sbcsheriff.org.