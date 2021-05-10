Salinas police arrest man accused of threatening family in restaurant

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas police said a man was arrested on several charges after he reportedly threatened people in a restaurant early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the restaurant on N. Davis Road just before 2 a.m. after a report that a shirtless man was threatening to kill a man and his family while they were inside.

When officers got there, the victim said the suspect left the restaurant and that he lost sight of him in the parking lot. Officers searched the area based on the description provided and said they found someone matching the description of the suspect asleep in an SUV with a handgun on his lap.

Police said the officers opened the door o the vehicle and got the gun, but had to pull the suspect out when he refused to obey commands or get out of the vehicle.

The suspect is identified as 38-year-old Andrew Ramirez, and according to police, the handgun in the vehicle was loaded with extra bullets nearby. He was also identified as the suspect threatening the victim and his family. Police said they found that he had a controlled substance during a search and that he was on Post Release Community Supervision.

Ramirez was booked into the Monterey County Jail on making criminal threats, possession of a loaded gun, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance charges.