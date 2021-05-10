Monterey County Peace Officers Association to host 23rd Annual Police Memorial & Procession

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) In honor of National Police Week, the Monterey County Peace Officers Association will be holding the 23rd Annual Police Memorial Tuesday, May 11, 2021, to remember California’s 21 fallen officers who died in the line of duty in 2020.

According to the MCPOA, the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted law enforcement officers’ courage and unwavering devotion to the communities that they have sworn to serve.

There will be a vehicle procession with police cars and motorcycles from law enforcement agencies in Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito Counties. There will be approximately 50 vehicles traveling from South Monterey County to the Monterey Peninsula starting at 4 p.m.

There will also be a brief outdoor memorial service to include MCPOA President Michael Kimball and Fr. Jon Perez, Episcopal Vicar of Epiphany Lutheran & Episcopal Church of Marina. For any questions, you can contact Sergeant Andy Rosas at andyrosas@aol.com.