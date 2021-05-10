Governor Gavin Newsom proposes more stimulus checks and rent relief for Californians

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom proposed more stimulus checks that would reach an estimated two-thirds of California residents and more rent relief.

This proposal comes after the announcement that California currently sits on a $75.7 billion budget surplus.

