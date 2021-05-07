Salinas man sentenced to prison for breaking jaw of woman he dated

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas resident Jacob Gomez has been sentenced to five years in prison for domestic violence-related charges.

According to the Monterey County District Attorney's Office, Gomez pleaded no contest to a felony charge of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and admitted to an enhancement for personally inflicting great bodily injury.

In September of last year, Gomez and the victim met through mutual friends and started dating, but a short time later, the victim decided that she wanted to end the relationship.

On Sept. 25, the woman asked Gomez to leave her home and they got into a verbal fight. She started putting Gomez's belongings outside, and as she tried to get him to leave her apartment, the DA's Office said he punched her in the face, breaking her jaw. He then left the area.

Gomez's plea counts as a strike under California's Three Strikes Law.