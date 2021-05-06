Oil sheen spotted off the coast of Pacific Grove

News

MONTEREY BAY, Calif. (KION) An oil sheen was spotted in the Monterey Bay Thursday off the coast of Pacific Grove, according to the Department of Fish and Wildlife's Office of Spill Prevention and Response (OSPR).

The agency said it responded to the area along with the Coast Guard and NOAA's Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuaries after receiving the report of the 200 by 200 foot oil sheen near Lover's Point and the Coast Guard Jetty.

OSPR said it is continuing to investigate the source of the oil, but said it appeared to be minimal.

The crews that responded did not see any wildlife affected by the oil.