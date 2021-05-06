Man files lawsuit against family, Carmel Valley restaurant following viral video of racist rant

News

CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. (KION) A man who went viral after a video of a racist rant toward an Asian American family at the Bernardus Lodge and Spa's Lucia Restaurant was posted on social media is suing both the family and restaurant.

The man, Michael Lofthouse, is representing himself and said the video that circulated online led to an invasion of his privacy. Lofthouse also claims he was wrongfully accused of being racist towards the family.

At the time of the incident in July of last year, one of the restaurant's servers kicked him out.

Jordan Chan, one of the people named in the lawsuit who claims to have taken the video, told KION back in July that she initially shared the video to stop the cycle of racism.

Lofthouse worked for the San Francisco-based IT company Solid8 at the time of the incident but resigned when the story made headlines around the country.

A hearing for the lawsuit is scheduled for May 14.