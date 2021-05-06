Cooler, Cloudier Thursday

News

WEATHER STORY



A weak trough of low pressure will pass by to the north over the next couple of days. Cooler temperatures can be expected across the board Thursday and with a deeper marine layer, we’ll also see an increase in low clouds. High pressure will then try to push back in from the west by the end of the week, but the pattern will amplify with a deeper trough developing over the interior of the western US. We’ll be caught in between, which will likely lead to fairly seasonable weather but also windy conditions at times. The weather is expected to remain dry with the exception of any misty drizzle we can pull out of the low clouds.

Thursday: Patchy low clouds on the coast, otherwise sunny. Cooler and with breezy to windy conditions in the afternoon and evening. Expect coastal highs in the 60s to around 70ºF and 70s to 80s for most inland areas with far southeastern Monterey County valleys reaching the low 90s.

***GALE WARNING***

… for the near coastal waters of Monterey County from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas from 3PM Thursday until 9PM Friday.



-Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected.



Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

Overnight: Low clouds fill back in around the bay and nearby inland valleys. Patchy fog/drizzle possible. Expect lows in the 40s for most areas.

Friday: A few low clouds/fog in the morning, then becoming sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to 60s on the coast and mainly 70s-80s inland.



Extended: Expect seasonable temperatures under mostly sunny through the skies through the weekend. Northwesterly onshore winds will be gusty at times, especially in the afternoons and early evenings.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 75ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 13th – May 19th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for Santa Cruz and Santa Clara Counties, along with northern Monterey, northern San Benito, and far southeastern Monterey Counties. The remainder of Monterey & San Benito Counties are in “Moderate Drought”