Watsonville police arrest suspect on felony robbery, domestic violence warrants after search

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) A Watsonville man has been arrested on multiple felony charges following a search that led to a school lockdown Tuesday.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Daniel Smith, was wanted on felony robbery, burglary and domestic violence charges, but when he was found near East Lake Avenue, police said he ran from officers.

Police set up a perimeter and conducted a search. During that time, E.A. Hall Middle School and Mintie White Elementary School were placed on a precautionary lockdown.

Smith was later found hiding in the back of a home and was booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail.