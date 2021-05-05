Santa Cruz police arrest man accused of calling Black man derogatory term, threatening him

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz Police Chief Andy Mills shared in a social media post that a man has been arrested after officers responded to a fight.

Mills said when they responded to the fight on Cedar Street, officers learned that a suspect identified as Duane Young reportedly called an African American man the "N" word, challenged him to a fight and threatened him.

"Racism runs deep, even in SC. We cannot tolerate hate in @CityofSantaCruz or anywhere in America," Mills wrote in the post.