today at 1:59 PM
Published 11:35 AM

Local organization provides workshops to help small businesses thrive

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) El Pajaro CDC, a Watsonville community organization, is helping local small businesses develop marketing and promotional strategies through online workshops.

The pandemic has made it challenging for small businesses to stay alive, and El Pajaro CDC provides entrepreneurial opportunities, financial and development support for the creation of small businesses, and self-employment jobs for low-income and Latino residents.

Theses workshops are at no cost for Central Coast residents and $50 for those who live outside of the three counties.

KION's Jonathan Sarabia will have more tonight at 5 and 6 p.m.

Jonathan Sarabia

Jonathan is a multi-media journalist at KION News Channel 5/46.

