SALINAS, Calif. (KION) A new cultural center and museum is in the works in Salinas’ Chinatown.

The group Asian Cultural Experience is asking the community to help raise $200,000 to buy some old buildings there to create the center.

They want to preserve the history and cultures of the three historic AAPI communities in Chinatown.

