Santa Cruz Regional Transportation Commission to revisit Rail Trail business plan

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Last month, the Santa Cruz Regional Transportation Commission rejected a business plan for a passenger rail line but a meeting will occur again on May 6th to revisit the plan.

This plan would outline possible plans for a passenger rail service from Watsonville to Davenport.

KION's Stephanie Aceves will have more at 10 and 11 p.m with what local officials and the Friends of the Rail and Trail have to say.

