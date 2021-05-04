Dates announced for 2021 Artichoke Festival

News

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) The Artichoke Festival announced that it will be returning to the Monterey County Fairgrounds in 2021.

The 61st annual event, which could see as many as 8,000 visitors over the coarse of two days, is set to be held on July 24 and 25.

The event will be open to California residents, and the festival said it will follow current public health protocols.

At the festival, there will be artichoke dishes prepared in a variety of ways, cooking demonstrations, a farmer's market, a hot rod car show, arts and crafts vendors and an AGRO Art competition.

Tickets will be available to buy in advance on the festival's website here. At the door, ticket prices will range from $15 for adults, $5 for kids aged 6 to 12 and $10 for active military and seniors. Kids under the age of 6 can get in for free. The festival said proceeds benefit nonprofit organizations and programs serving the Castroville community.