Chews Ridge lookout tower volunteers return as citizen smoke watchers

CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. (KION) The U.S. Forest Service with the Los Padres National Forest says volunteers for the Chews Ridge lookout tower will be returning once again this year as citizen smoke watchers.

The 92-year-old tower is located south of Carmel, and in the past, it has allowed watchers to detect and quickly report new wildfire starts before they get large and destructive.

According the forest officials, the lookout tower went out of service in the late 1980s, but after an agreement with the Forest Fire Lookout Association, volunteers refurbished the structure in 2019 and began staffing it and notifying dispatchers of smoke sightings through the Forest Service radio.

If you're interested in becoming a Chews Ridge volunteer, you can visit the Chews Ridge Fire Lookout Facebook page or email Scott at PalomarTowers@gmail.com for more information.