Pacific Grove Police: Leave fawns alone if spotted without their mother

News

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION) The Pacific Grove Police Department is reminding residents to leave fawns alone if they see them without their mother.

The department said it's very common for moms to leave their babies for the day while they forage. To keep them safe, the Doe will often hide fawns near or outside a resident's home, they may also be left in the brush. This does not mean that the baby is orphaned.

They add that if you have any doubts about the safety of a lonely fawn, contact a licensed Rehabilitator before moving the animal. They should be left alone unless they are seen crying, running around looking for their mom, hungry or showing signs of dehydration like curled ears.