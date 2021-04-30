Hospitality and Tourism industry job fair hosted by Monterey County Workforce Development Board

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Job seekers looking for work in the hospitality and tourism industry are invited to attend a virtual job fair scheduled for May 13.

The job fair is being put on by the Monterey County Workforce Development Board and is scheduled to last from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The county says during the job fair, job seekers will be able to meet employers from hotels, restaurants and other businesses.

You'll also be able to submit your resume in a PDF format and apply to open positions during the job fair.

